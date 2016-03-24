President signed Decree &#39;On convening 1st session of Parliament of Kazakhstan of 6th convocation&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On convening the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation", the press service of the Akorda informs.

Kazinform provides the text of the Decree.

The Decree "On convening the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation".

In accordance with the paragraph 2 of the article 59 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan I decree:

1. To convene the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation in Astana on March 25, 2016, 10 am.

2. The Decree comes into force on the day of signing.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev