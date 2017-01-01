President signed law on counterintelligence activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On Counterintelligence Activity" and the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on counterintelligence activity."

The laws were signed on December 28 and were published on December 31 in official mass media.

Earlier it was reported that the Law “On Counterintelligence Activity” was developed for implementation of the Protocol of the meeting of the RoK Security Council as of June 10, 2016. The Protocol determines the principles and objectives of counterintelligence activity, the authorities of the RoK President in this sphere, the list of structures specializing in counterintelligence operations, their rights and obligations.