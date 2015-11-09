  • kz
    President signed Law «On public councils» aimed at implementation of National Plan

    12:03, 09 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President N. Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On public councils", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms in the sphere of strengthening of the role of public councils in ensuring implementation of the policy of the state on forming of the accountable to the people of the country state and ensuring participation of social institutions and people in making of decisions by the state bodies at all levels.

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan 100 specific steps News President Top Story
