President signs amendments to law on taxation, customs administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of taxation and customs administration" called to improve taxation policy and tax and customs administration, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The law suggests a number of norms that are expected to improve tax and customs administration. It also provides gradual increase of excise duties on alcohol, beer, beer beverages and tobacco.



The text of the law is to be published in the press.