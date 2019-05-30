  • kz
    President signs decree on celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev

    18:54, 30 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree on Celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    As per the Decree, the Government of Kazakhstan is commissioned to establish a state commission on organization and holding the 175th anniversary since the birth of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev in 2020.

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Top Story
