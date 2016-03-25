  • kz
    President signs decree on convocation of People&#39;s Assembly session

    12:38, 25 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the decree №68 on convocation of the 24th session of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the president's press service reports.

    Members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan are set to gather at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana on April 26. The theme of the session will be "Independence. Accord. Nation of common future".

