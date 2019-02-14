President signs decree on military discharge of conscript soldiers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the decree on the military discharge of the servicemen, who have served the established period of military conscription, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

Decree

"On the military discharge of the servicemen,

who have served the established period of military conscription,

and on the regular conscription of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan

for military service in March-June and September-December 2019"

In accordance with subparagraph 11 of paragraph 2 of Article 5 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated January 7, 2005, and Article 31 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Military Service and Status of Servicemen" dated February 16, 2012, I hereby resolve:

1. To discharge the servicemen, who have served the established period of military conscription, from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-June and September-December 2019.

2. To conscript male citizens aged eighteen to twenty-seven, who are not entitled to draft deferment or exemption, into the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-June and September-December 2019.

3. The local executive bodies are to organize and ensure the military conscription of citizens in March-June and September-December 2019 through the respective local bodies of military administration.



4. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan are to organize financial and logistics arrangements for the transportation of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan conscripted into the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for military service, and the military discharge of the servicemen, who have served the established period of military conscription.

5. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of the first official publication.