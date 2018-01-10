President signs law on crime victim compensation fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Crime Victim Compensation Fund" aimed at creating the legal framework for financial assistance to criminal offense victims through lump-sum payments using the Crime Victim Compensation Fund, the press service of Akorda reports.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

In addition, the Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Issues of the Crime Victim Compensation Fund" intended to bring a number of legislative acts in line with the Law "On the Crime Victim Compensation Fund ". The text of the Law is to be published in the press.