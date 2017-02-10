President signs law on judicial and examination activities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On judicial and examination activities" aimed at further improvement of judicial and examination activities in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Kazakh President also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of judicial and examination activities" aimed at bringing the national legislation in line with the new Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On judicial and examination activities".



The text of both laws will be published in the press.