President: Social media - important platform for public discussions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev considers social media an important platform for public discussions. Presidential Press Secretary Dauren Abayev wrote it on official page of Akorda in Facebook.

"Dear Friends! We are pleased to inform that we have more than 10,000 subscribers in Facebook now! We are thankful to all those who follow our publications, comment on them and make propositions on improvement of the page. Feedback is a good chance for us to upgrade our work," Abayev's post reads.

"Despite busy schedule, the Head of State is well aware of the main trends in social media and considers them an important platform for public discussions," he adds.