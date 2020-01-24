President stressed the need to find out ways to boost agro-industry growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President stressed the need to develop new approaches for the development of the country’s agro-industrial complex.

«The situation in the agro-industrial complex reasonably raises criticism. Despite the fact that for the past five years above KZT 2.4 trln was channeled for the agro-industrial complex development the share of agriculture in the GDP doesn’t exceed 4.5%. The country failed to reveal its export potential. We export half of the foodstuff consumed,» the President said.

The President noted that it is necessary to find out the new and coordinated approaches for the development of the industry.