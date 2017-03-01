President suggested not amending Article 26 of Constitution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a meeting of the working group on redistribution of powers, President Nursultan Nazarbayev recommended leaving Article 26 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in its current version, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Akorda's Twitter account.

"Public discussion has shown the lack of agreement on only one question, Article 26. A lot of work of work has been done by our lawyers on it. An explanation has been (...) I suggest to leave the Article 26 in its current version", said the President.

Earlier Head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov reporting to President about the proposals on the constitutional reform said that the working group received more than 6,000 of them.

He also noted the group has received a significant number of proposals considering amendments to the Article 26 of the Constitution.

"On this issue, there was an open discussion and opinions were different - some citizens appreciate these norms and some offer their version. However, many people asked not to amend the 26th article. There also were proposals to strengthen the role of the state language and giving English an official status", said Dzhaksybekov.