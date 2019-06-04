President suggests creating advanced training centers at oil and gas colleges

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested creating advanced training centers on the ground of oil and gas colleges, Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post.

"Domestic employers are usually not satisfied with the level of competence of 70% of college graduates, while foreign companies set rigorous requirements to job seekers. We should train highly qualified local specialists for oil and gas sector. The establishment of advanced training centers may help solve this problem," said the President.