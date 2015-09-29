President suggests moving UN headquarters to Asia

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly Debates in New York President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to move the United Nations headquarters to Asia.

"70 years ago when the United Nations Organization was established instead of the League of Nations in Geneva, it was decided to place its headquarters in New York. The decision was based on the growing role of the western hemisphere in international affairs. The development centre moved from the Old World to the new one, from Europe to the new point of growth - New York, the U.S.A. The world has significantly changed since. In the 21st century the development centre is shifting to Asia - the largest continent of the world where two third of the population lives and where enormous resources are concentrated, " the Head of State noted. "The powerful breakthrough made by developing economies of Asia defined a new reality in global processes. It is important to use this historical chance to give a new impulse to mutual relations among countries," he added. "I suggest to consider the possibility of moving the UN headquarters to Asia. I hope, Kazakhstan's initiatives will be accepted by the community of nations," Nazarbayev stressed.