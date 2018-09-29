President supports proposal to establish Shymkent City Day

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM At today's meeting on socioeconomic development of Shymkent city mayor Gabidolla Abdrakhimov suggested Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to determine the date of Shymkent Day.

"Historians prove that Shymkent was founded 2,200 years ago. We are preparing special documents for submitting to UNESCO. Many centuries have passed and we still haven't approved the official City Day. You have signed a decree on June 19 giving the city its special status. Thereat, people of Shymkent suggest setting the City Day on that very day," the Mayor said.

The Head of State supported the initiative.



"Shymkent is an ancient city situated along the Great Silk Road. Shymkent, Taraz. I have no objections. If they say that it dates back to 2,200 years ago, we will proceed from that. But it is necessary to prove it," the President said.