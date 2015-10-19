President surveys social housing construction in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed social housing construction site in Arai-2 micro-district and

engineering-communication infrastructure in Kyzylorda during his working trip today. The President congratulated the new occupants of the blocks of flats. He also visited a flat of the Demes family. The couple works in education sector and brings up two children. "Despite tough economic situation, the government will continue providing all necessary conditions for improving life standards and welfare of the population", the Head of State said. 10 blocks of flats with the total area of 33,500 square meters are being built today in Arai-2 micro-district of Kyzylorda under the 2020 Regions' Development Program.