President takes control over mass fish die-off in Ural River

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to more effectively use the potential of the Caspian Sea and the Ural River, Akorda informed via Twitter.

"One of the issues raising concern of the local population is the ecological situation. We should preserve the potential of the Caspian Sea and the Ural River and effectively use it. We all should join the solution of the ecological situation of Atyrau," said the President.



The President touched upon the problem of mass fish deaths in the Ural River.



"The mass mortality of the fish in the Ural River caused by chlorine poisoning alarmed the entire society. 118 tonnes of fish died in total, 108 tonnes of them belong to the family of Acipenseridae. This is a great loss. The problem will be under my personal control," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.



Recall that mass mortality of fish in the Ural River occurred in December 2018. More than 120 tonnes of fish died in total, including 36,000 tonnes of species of Russian and Siberian sturgeons.