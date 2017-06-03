President takes part in opening of Ritz-Carlton Astana
Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Astana residents, investors and all those who were involved in the construction and opening of the hotel.
"On the eve of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the residents of the capital received another gift, a high-end world-class Ritz-Carlton hotel, that was built in a short period of time using advanced technologies and standards. This is a big investment in urban infrastructure," said the President.
The Head of State stressed that now Astana has a hotel of the highest level.
"Kazakh companies were involved in its construction. And the hotel has everything for hosting the highest level events and high-ranking guests," said Mr. Nazarbayev.
The President also left a note in the Book of Honored Guests.
***
The total area of the Talan Towers complex, located on the left bank of Astana, is 120 thousand square meters. It houses the Talan Towers Offices, the Ritz-Carlton hotel, a SPA and a business center, as well as the Emporium shopping gallery.