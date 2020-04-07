President tasks Government and akimats to replenish stabilization funds

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has charged the Government and akimats (administrations) to ensure replenishing of stabilization funds and monitor prices, the President’s Twitter post reads.

The President charged to pay great attention to foodstuff deliveries during the state of emergency.

Speculation will be suppressed. Price limits for socially important goods should be preserved, the President’s Twitter account reads.

As earlier reported, the Head of State visited the Continental Logistics transport and logistics centre.