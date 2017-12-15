President tells about each person awarded at ceremony in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev told about each person awarded during the ceremony in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State noted that this year the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan title was bestowed on Akhmetzhan Yessimov. According to him, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, as one of the President's trusted associates, contributed to the establishment of Kazakhstan's independence. "Being Deputy Prime Minister, Minister, Akim of Almaty city, he made a special contribution to the development of the country, proved to be a distinguished patriot. He successfully organized and held the Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition and was highly appreciated by the Bureau International des Expositions. Therefore, under my Decree, this highest decoration is conferred to Akhmetzhan Yessimov," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President also said that this high rank is also awarded to Ruslan Kuatov. According to him, being a highly-proficient engineer, Kuatov made a noticeable contribution to the effective, technological support for oil production, boosted the development of international partnership in the oil and gas industry of the country.

The President also told why the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan title is bestowed to Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, a famous athlete, and Olympic champion. "Today, he heads a large farm, makes a great contribution to the development of the village. He has let his farm reach a high level. He exports his products to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries. He has deserved a great respect among people. He sets the best example of serving the Homeland - in the village, at his own expense he opened a multifunctional sports complex, kindergarten, residential houses for young families, and so on," the President said.

Meanwhile, the President noted that Amangos Tuleuov is awarded "Otan" Order (the Homeland Order) for his great contribution to the development of the country's agriculture. "He dedicated nearly five decades to the country's agriculture. The farm under his leadership actively develops innovative methods of agricultural production and provides significant social support to the development of the village. Therefore, he will worthily receive this high order," he said.

The Labor Glory Third Class Order is awarded to Igor Kitayev. "This person inspires our youth by his example to master real worker occupations. We are now fostering our youth toward that," the Head of State said.

"We live in quiet time. However, there is a place for acts of real bravery in peacetime life. "For Gallantry" Medal is awarded to Ruslan Bazarbayev. Risking his own life in the fire, he saved three people including a child, taking them out of burning apartments of a multistorey building," the President added.

The Leader of the Nation highlighted that in the civil service, there are also people who "devote their entire lives, skills, and strength for the sake of prosperity of the Homeland". "Such my colleagues who have worked for all 25 years are Danial Akhmetov and Berdybek Saparbayev, whom I awarded "Otan" Order," the Head of State added.

"Dear compatriots, today we are honoring the Kazakh citizens, [who are] the real professionals, true patriots of the country. The government awards are given to the workers in culture, art, education, and healthcare, representatives of business, production, servicemen, law enforcement officers, war and labor veterans, athletes, and civil servants. By your devoted attitude to work, diligence, valor, and courage, you have deserved the profound respect among your colleagues, high recognition in society. With good reason, all of you are the pride and the true elite of our country," Nursultan Nazarbayev summarized.