President tells why gov’t and parliament need to be active

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana, representatives of Kazakhstan's top mass media have started an interview with the Head of State dedicated to the results of 2017, the press service of Akorda says on Twitter .

"The President of Kazakhstan told why the Government and Parliament need to be more self-sufficient and active, and also commented on the appointment of Umirzak Shukeyev to the post of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture," the press service says.