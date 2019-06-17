President terminates appointments of several law enforcement officers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, released several officers of law enforcement agencies from their positions, Kazinform has learned from Akorda.

The following officers have been released from their positions:



Anuar Sadykulov - from the post of Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Arystan Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan in connection with a transfer to another appointment;

Zhassulan Sarsembay, Senior Inspector of the Third Directorate of the First Department of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, - from holding the interim appointment as Deputy Head of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Security Service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation);



Kairat Suntayev - from the position as Head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption of the Republic of Kazakhstan.