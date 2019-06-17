  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President terminates appointments of several law enforcement officers

    11:53, 17 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, released several officers of law enforcement agencies from their positions, Kazinform has learned from Akorda.

    The following officers have been released from their positions:

    Anuar Sadykulov - from the post of Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Arystan Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan in connection with a transfer to another appointment;

    Zhassulan Sarsembay, Senior Inspector of the Third Directorate of the First Department of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, - from holding the interim appointment as Deputy Head of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Security Service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation);

    Kairat Suntayev - from the position as Head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!