    President terminates powers of 2 MPs

    18:17, 12 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev terminated the powers of two members of the Kazakh Senate, namely Byrganym Aitimova and Askar Beissenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    PresidentTokayev decreed to terminate the powers of two deputies of the Kazakh SenateByrganym Aitimova and Askar Beissenbayev.

    Earlier it wasreported that Askar Beissenbayev will served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador toBelarus.

