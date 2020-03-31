President to address Kazakhstanis today on state of emergency issues and anti-crisis measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a statement today in regards to the state of emergency imposed in the country and the government’s anti-crisis measures, Kazinform reports citing Secretary of the President Berik Uali.

«Today, at 09:00pm, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address Kazakhstanis on republican channels on state of emergency issues and the government’s anti-crisis measures in economy and social sector,» Berik Uali posted in Facebook.



