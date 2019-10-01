President to address SEEC meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in Yerevan today. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the meeting, according to the his Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«The meeting will be aired live on Khabar24 TV Channel at 04:50pm,» Berik Uali posted in his Facebook account.

As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart arrived in Yerevan for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Head of State met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.