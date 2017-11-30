President to announce priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in CSTO

ASTANA-MINSK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The organizers note that this year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 15th Anniversary of the Organization. During the summit, the Heads of the CSTO Member States will summarize the Organization's activities over the past period, outline the near-term plans, and discuss the current situation in the world and in the CSTO responsibility zone.

Besides, the presidents of the participating countries will exchange views on the current issues of international and regional security, and the situation in the Korean Peninsula, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Following the CSTO Collective Security Council session, it is planned to adopt the Anniversary Declaration and a number of joint statements on the situation in and around Syria, the support for the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' mediation efforts for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, and joint actions to strengthen the defense potential of the CSTO Member States.

Besides, the Collective Security Council will approve the Plan of specific actions in the furtherance of the 2025 Collective Security Strategy, take decisions on reforming the CSTO Secretariat and Joint Headquarters. For the purposes of strengthening the cooperation in countering the cyber threats and information challenges, the sides will sign the Information Security Agreement.

As a result of the Minsk Summit, the Republic of Kazakhstan will take over the CSTO Chairmanship. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev intends to present the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CSTO for the coming year, and outline the vision of the further development of the organization.

The next CSTO CSC session will be held in Kazakhstan in 2018.

Recall that the Collective Security Council is the supreme body of the organization. The Council considers the fundamental issues of the organization's activities and makes the decisions aimed at accomplishing its goals and targets, and ensures the coordination and joint activities of the Member States to achieve these goals.

The Council consists of the Heads of the Member States. The Council sessions can be attended by foreign ministers, defense ministers, secretaries of the security councils of Member States, the Secretary General of the Organization, plenipotentiary representatives of the Member States in the Organization, and invitees.

The current CSC consists of the following presidents: Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, Sooronbai Zheenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.