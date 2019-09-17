  • kz
    President to attend Republican meeting on agro-industrial complex development

    14:29, 17 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to President press secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will visit a number of agricultural and industrial facilities in the region. In addition, the President will take part in a republican meeting on agro-industrial complex and rural development.


    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region President Top Story
