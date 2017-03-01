President to decide on amendments to Article 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the coming days President Nazarbayev will make a decision on the amendments to Article 26 of the Constitution. This was stated by the Director of the Institute of Civil Law Studies of KAZGUU University Tolesh Kaudyrov after a session of the working group on redistribution of powers in Akorda.

"The discussions on the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan lasted for a month and ended only today. We reviewed the draft amendments from the beginning to the end once again. And I can say that all the members of the commission expressed 99 percent support of the draft. The decision on the much debated amendments to the Article 26 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan has not been made yet. It is President's call. And after that, the document will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration", Kaudyrov says.

He also noted that in the course of discussion the group has received more than 6,000 proposals considering 63 of 98 articles of the Constitution.

"The proposals are different ranging from the work of the Government and law enforcement authorities to judicial processes. There have been more than 200 meetings on various levels and about 2,000 thousand people took part in explanatory work. The amendments aroused a great interest in the society", Kaudyrov said.