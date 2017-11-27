President to meet with 100 new faces of Kazakhstan: Dauren Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold a meeting with 102 heroes from all over the country who are taking part in "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project, Kazinform correspondent cites Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

"We have completed the first stage of the project, selecting 102 heroes across the nation, whose lives are closely interwoven with the achievements of the independent Kazakhstan and whose day-to-day hard work can set an awesome example for the young generation of Kazakhstanis and a model of new thinking, a new view of the world. I suppose today I can reveal the secret that by the end of the year we plan to hold a meeting between the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan and the Head of State," the minister said, addressing an international parliamentary conference dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

We see how the new era lays down the rule as nowadays, to become competitive, a person must constantly develop his/her skills, the minister noted.

"The command of languages, social skills, openness to new experience, self-development - without all this it is almost impossible to be successful in the 21st century. This is what the President emphasizes, formulating one of the most important goals of the state for the moment, i.e. to prepare the nation for the global changes so that to be involved in the world's incredible achievements. Moreover, the article also has a great practical effect: it outlines the projects, implementing which, it will be possible to ‘start the engine' of the spiritual modernization of the society. I would also like to underline that they [the projects] imply the wide involvement of the entire population of the country," said Dauren Abayev.