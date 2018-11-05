  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President to partake in 15th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum

    16:31, 05 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in the 15th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    On November 8, 2018, the Head of State will attend the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council to be hosted by Astana.

    The following day, Nursultan Nazarbayev will arrive in Petropavlovsk to take part in the 15th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.


    Photo courtesy of Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!