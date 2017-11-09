President to take part in Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the XIV forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, the Akorda press service reports.

The forum is held annually in Kazakhstan or Russia alternately. This year the event opened with the Forum of Rectors of Kazakh and Russian universities. And today the experts will discuss legislative issues of interregional and cross-border cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.