President to visit Abu Dhabi - foreign mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit Abu Dhabi for the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), MENAFN.com says.

On January 16, 2017, the Kazakh Leader will officially unveil Astana EXPO 2017 pavilion, during the opening ceremony of the summit. Chairman of Astana EXPO 2017 national company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Astana EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev will join N.Nazarbayev.

The Kazakh delegation will share their experience of driving sustainability measures in Astana through hosting EXPO 2017 including increased use of renewable energy and workforce localization.

The representatives of Astana EXPO 2017 will participate in a panel discussion on January 18 to debate challenges and opportunities of hosting the EXPO and how it can help a country achieve its sustainability targets.

The Kazakh delegation will begin their visit on January 16 by opening the Astana EXPO 2017 pavilion. Nazarbayev and Yessimov are expected to address the participants about key learnings from the country's advanced sustainable energy projects.