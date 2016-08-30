President to visit Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the International Conference on "Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World", Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov met with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Motome Takisawa, the MFA press service informs.

"The parties discussed the state and prospects of political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. The sides emphasized the importance of quality organization of the 6th sitting of the Joint Commission of Governmental and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan for Economic Cooperation. New joint investment and production projects are expected to be launched in the Kazakh territory in 2017; some of them will be based on PPP principle," a press-release reads.



"Japan has been Kazakhstan's ally in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation issues as well as in peaceful use of nuclear energy," stressed Idrissov and expressed confidence in success of the Kazakh-Japanese co-chairmanship in CTBT Article XIV in 2015-2017.