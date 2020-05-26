  • kz
    President Tokayev accepts invitation of Vladimir Putin to attend Victory Parade

    19:01, 26 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties exchanged information concerning the current pandemic situation and measures taken by the countries to curb the COVID-19 spread. Besides, they debated urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and collaboration with the EAEU.

    Following the talks the President of Russia invited President Tokyev to participate as an honorary guest in the Victory Parade to be held on June 24 in Moscow.

    The invitation was kindly accepted.


