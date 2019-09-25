President Tokayev: Achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world remains a top priority for my country

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the 74th session of the UNGA, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for a world free of nuclear weapons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world remains a top priority for my country. This aspiration has become an essential part of the nation-wide identity of Kazakh people, giving us the moral right to be at the forefront of global movement to eliminate nuclear weapons.

We stem from the firm conviction that nuclear weapons are no longer an asset, but a danger to global peace and stability.

Unfortunately, some countries still rely in their strategic defense calculations on nuclear arsenals, prompting their rivals to consider acquiring asymmetric responses. But equally deadly types of WMD’s», noted Mr. Tokayev speaking at the session.

He recalled the achievement reached under the leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«Leading by example Kazakhstan works hard to alter these misperceptions. Under the strong leadership of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan closed down the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and voluntarily renounced the fourth largest nuclear arsenal in the world. These acts were the first step in our long and successful journey towards a global championship in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. Among our contributions to this noble cause I would mention the establishment of the unique nuclear-weapon-free zone in Central Asia», stressed Mr. President.

«Recently there was ratified the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. We all should stand resolutely for the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World as our roadmap to a safer future. We also aim for enhanced cooperation among nuclear weapons free zones and creation of new ones. Kazakhstan believes that the current issues on Iran’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula should be settled only by political means, with due respect to each other’s interests and concerns», added President of Kazakhstan.

According to his words, our country has always been a steadfast supporter of preventive diplomacy and mediation on the global stage.

«As early as in 1992, Kazakhstan’s First President from this rostrum proposed to convene the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia as a platform for collective approaches to address security challenges. Over time, CICA has proved its expediency and viability. We are grateful to all our partners who have embraced this process. The growing economic might of Asia demands more integrated continental security architecture.

It is time to transform CICA into a full-fledged regional organization for security and development», President Tokayev emphasized.

In the framework of the UN General Assembly, the Head of State held a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of other states. In particular, Mr. Tokayev met with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Switzerland Uli Maurer and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

Recall that Kazakh President arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Upon arrival in New York, K. Tokayev met with the chair persons of leading American companies including the head of ‘Bloomberg L.P.’ Michael Bloomberg.

As noted by the President at a meeting with US business captains, a constructive dialogue was held on the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.