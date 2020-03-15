President Tokayev announces one-month state of emergency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree «On the introduction of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform reported citing Akorda.

President of Kazakhstan introduces a state of emergency throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. of March 16, 2020 until 07:00 a.m. of April 15, 2020.

On the introduction of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan

In order to ensure safety of the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with subparagraph 16) of article 44 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and articles 4, 5, 6 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the state of emergency»

I DECREE:

1. In connection with the World Health Organization’s announcement of COVID-19 a pandemic and in order to protect the life and health of citizens, to introduce a state of emergency in the whole territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. of March 16, 2020 until 07: 00 a.m. April 15, 2020.

2. For the period of a state of emergency to create a State Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on state of emergency control and endow it with the powers stipulated by the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the State of Emergency», in accordance with the annex to this Decree.

3. Introduce the following measures and time limits for the period of the state of emergency:

1) to tighten public order enforcement, protection of especially important state and strategic, maximum security, high security and specially protected objects, as well as objects that ensure vital activity of the population and functioning of transport;

2) to limit the functioning of large objects of trade;

3) to suspend the activities of shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, theaters, exhibitions and other objects of mass gatherings;

4) to introduce quarantine, carry out large-scale sanitary and anti-epidemic measures including with the participation of structural units of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and internal affairs bodies operating in the field of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population;

5) to prohibit holding of spectacular, sports and other public events, as well as family, commemorative events;

6) to establish restrictions on entry into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as on exit from its territory by all means of transport, with the exception of personnel of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and foreign states, as well as members of delegations of international organizations traveling to the Republic of Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Kazakhstan.

4. The State Commission for the State of Emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akims of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and regions are to be determined as responsible for the implementation of measures applied under the state of emergency.

5. The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall ensure compliance with the law in the implementation of measures and time limits established by this Decree.

6. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

1) to allocate the necessary funds from the reserve of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ensure the state of emergency;

2) to strengthen control over persons evading medical examinations and treatment, observance of the quarantine regime, hiding data that are important for determining the epidemiological situation, as well as measures of responsibility of these persons;

3) in cooperation with central and local state bodies to take other measures to implement this Decree in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

7. This Decree is commenced on the date of execution.





President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev

Nur-Sultan, Akorda, March 15, 2020





№ 285



