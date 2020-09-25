President Tokayev arrives in Almaty city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty city with a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from his spokesperson Berik Uali.

Uali shared the news of the President’s arrival to the city on his official Facebook page.

According to the post, while in Almaty, the President of Kazakhstan will familiarize with a new branch of the municipal infectious hospital and have a meeting with healthcare workers. The Head of State is also set to visit educational, industrial, and infrastructural facilities of the city. Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with publiс figures as well as members of the National Public Confidence Council.