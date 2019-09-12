  • kz
    President Tokayev arrives in Hangzhou

    12:38, 12 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Hangzhou of China, Kazinform has learnt from President press-secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account.

    According to the statement, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Hangzhou within the framework of his two-day visit to the People's Republic of China.

    The Head of State will get familiar with the activities of Hikvision Company which is a leading world class supplier of innovation products. Besides, the President plans to visit Alibaba Group and hold a meeting with Jack Ma. He is expected to visit the National Tea Museum and Leifeng Pagoda.


