President Tokayev arrives in Hangzhou

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Hangzhou of China, Kazinform has learnt from President press-secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account.

According to the statement, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Hangzhou within the framework of his two-day visit to the People's Republic of China.

The Head of State will get familiar with the activities of Hikvision Company which is a leading world class supplier of innovation products. Besides, the President plans to visit Alibaba Group and hold a meeting with Jack Ma. He is expected to visit the National Tea Museum and Leifeng Pagoda.