    President Tokayev awards State Peace and Progress Prize of First President of Kazakhstan

    17:16, 08 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding Toregeldy Sharmanov the State Peace and Progress Prize of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy 2020 for the outstanding contribution in medicine, strengthening of peace and friendship, mutual trust between the nations, awarding Shigeo Katsu for the outstanding contribution in education and science, strengthening of peace and friendship, mutual trust between the nations.

    The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.


