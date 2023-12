KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun his working trip to Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali.

"During the trip the President is set to visit industrial enterprises, social and cultural facilities, meet with local public and industrial workers," Uali wrote in a Facebook post.