President Tokayev briefed on anti-corruption measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Alik Shpekbayev, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Kazinform reports.

According to the Akorda's press service, Mr. Shpekbayev reported to the President on work done by the Agency in the sphere of civil service and steps taken to combat corruption.



President Tokayev was briefed on the ways the Agency fights corruption in government bodies and ongoing reforms in remuneration scheme of civil servants.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to the Chairman of the Agency.