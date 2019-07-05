President Tokayev briefed on mid-term plans of Culture Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The President was informed of the current activity of the ministry and its medium-term plans.



During the meeting, President Tokayev set a number of specific tasks on further improvement of the national legislation, legal framework, implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru and Sacred Kazakhstan programs as well as the projects in the sphere of tourism, sport, culture and language policy.



Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the need to improve the quality of life of culture and sport figures.