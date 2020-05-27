  • kz
    President Tokayev calls for higher salaries for health workers

    14:25, 27 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to raise salaries of healthcare workers, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence, President Tokayev reminded that the coronavirus pandemic has become a tough challenge for the global system of healthcare.

    It also revealed the shortage of professional doctors in Kazakhstan. According to the Head of State, low salaries and low prestige of the profession are to blame for.

    The President added that doctors are among the lowest-paid jobs in Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to raise doctors' salaries. Their salaries should be 2.5fold higher than average salaries nationwide by 2023, he said.


