President Tokayev condoles over plane crash near Tehran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane near Tehran, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Tokayev sent the telegrams of condolences to the heads of countries citizens of which had died in the crash of the UIA Boeing 737.

Earlier it was reported that the UIA passenger plane with 167 passengers and nine crew members had crashed near the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the local airport. The crash claimed lives of the nationals of seven countries, including Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK. The death toll reached 176 people.