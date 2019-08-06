President Tokayev condoles with Egypt over terrorist attacks in Cairo

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of the recent terrorist attacks in Cairo, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

On behalf of thepeople of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf the Head of State expresscondolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured thespeediest recovery.

In the telegramof condolences President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is always ready tocontinue the cooperation with Egypt to combat modern challenges and threats forthe sake of peace in our countries.