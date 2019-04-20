  • kz
    President Tokayev condoles with families of Zhambyl road accident victims

    13:34, 20 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the road accident in Zhambyl region which claimed lives of 11 people, citizens of Uzbekistan.

    The Head of State also sent a telegram of condolences to his Uzbek counterpart and instructed the Government to take emergency measures.

    Recall that today's road crash in Zhambyl region left 11 people dead and 29 severely injured.

