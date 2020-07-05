President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Dombra Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the National Day of Dombra, the Akorda press service reports.

The President noted that the holiday symbolizes the country’s course to the spiritual modernization and deep sense of Kazakh traditions. The sounds of dombra reveal the origins of the country’s history and centuries-long memorial of the Great Steppe. It is impossible to represent authentic culture and arts of Kazakh people without a dombra.

The Head of State stressed that people are proud of dombra, the national music instrument, the cultural heritage acknowledged the worldwide.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the artists who promote traditional Kazakh music and congratulated all on the Dombra Day.

The holiday was established by Nursultan Nazarbayev and is observed annually on the first Sunday of July. This year it falls on July 5.