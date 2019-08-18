President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Sports Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of Sports, Kazinform reports.

PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted his congratulations to all citizens of thecountry and urged Kazakhstani youth to go in for sport. He also wishedKazakhstani athletes big success and called on the government and theparliament to ensure all citizens have access to sport.

Minister ofCulture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated people of the country on the Day of Sports as well.