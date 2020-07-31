President Tokayev congratulates the nation on Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

«Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate all of you on the holy holiday of Eid Al Adha! This holiday takes a special place in the life of the world Muslim community. It is an integral part of the spiritual culture of our people. Eid Al Adha calls for peace and accord, mutual respect and unity», the congratulatory message reads.

Head of State noted that in the fight against the dangerous epidemic Kazakhstanis need unbreakable solidarity more than ever.

«Patience is the best wealth,» they say. I am sure we will overcome all challenges with honor as a strong-willed people. I wish prosperity to every Kazakhstani family! May the sacrifices made for the welfare of the people be accepted by the Almighty God! May Eid Al Adha bring good to everyone!