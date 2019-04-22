  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev congratulates Volodymyr Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

    15:03, 22 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the presidential election in Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

    In his tweet President Tokayev said that he had sent the telegram of congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion oh his convincing victory in the presidential election wishing him success for the benefit of Ukraine.

    Tags:
    Ukraine Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!